The Dead To Me Soundtrack Is Delightfully On The Nose

Warning: Spoilers for season 2 of Dead to Me are ahead.
Music can make or break a show. If it's overly distracting, it's hard to concentrate. If it's barely there, it won't even make an impression. But if the right tone can be struck, it can really make a show sing. And the Dead to Me season 2 soundtrack is the perfect example of that right balance.
The show doesn't use a ton of music, but each episode has a memorable tune or two to set the stage for what's going on plot-wise. Often, the song titles are a perfect description of a scene. For example, when Jen (Christina Applegate) has to clean up blood from murdering a man her backyard, Connie Francis' song "Who's Sorry Now" plays. It's Jen. Jen is sorry now.
To contrast the dark events of the show, the musical score is usually pulled from the '50s, '60s, or '80s. The bright and upbeat melodies of those tunes offset what's happening on screen, helping to both make Jen and Judy's actions even more jarring but also more comical.
If you've watched Dead To Me season 2, take a look at what songs the show included, because they add so much to the context of what went on.