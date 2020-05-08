As Jen works on her petition for the stop sign, she hears some strange noises. It's just Judy sitting in a beach chair in the garage, playing ocean noises to the freezer. Not suspicious at all! Just kidding, it's very suspicious, and Jen tells her as much. As they go to leave, they both hear more noises — it's rats. They need to move Steve before the rats get to him. Judy once again feels guilty for her role in the whole situation, saying she's sorry she even brought Steve into Jen's life and that she deserves this, karmically. Before you worry that this entire show will just be a montage of these women apologizing to each other over and over, know that yes, it's kind of true, but it's also showing just how deeply this guilt is ingrained in each of their brains. Why are they conditioned to apologize over and over for things that aren't necessarily their fault? Yes, it's Judy's fault that Jen's husband Ted is dead, but she shouldn't have to shoulder guilt for other events that are out of her control.