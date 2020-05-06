As for my relationship, we’re actually doing amazing. It's so nice to have him as a partner and be able to have this time together. I hate that it's under the circumstances of a world pandemic but we would never have this kind of family time. We've had a few explosive fights, but they have all been constructive, and at the end we always have a laugh and realize we are the only people we can take frustrations out on now. Matt is the first person I call when I'm like, I feel like I failed today. He always says, “Let's talk about all the ways that you didn't fail today.”