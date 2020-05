I have a super involved husband, but there's always more pressure on the mom. My kids always just want me. They both want to play with me. They always want me to put them to bed. They always want me to make their food. The cooking and cleaning on top of all of it is insane. Luca has so much more energy, and even though I’m fried I try to say yes. Sure, we can go on the bike ride . Okay, we can go on the trampoline. Yes, I'll help you with those brake pads. And then also there’s the baby. I'm trying to incorporate things that she can do. Once the end of the day is nearing, and I'm not feeling friendly, more guilt sets in. Why am I getting irritated by everything that they do?