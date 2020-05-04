Halle Berry Just Shared Her Favorite Hair Mask — & It’s Only $15 At Target

Like many of us, Halle Berry is using her time in quarantine to give her hair a little extra TLC. For the 53-year-old actress, that means leaning into her "Self-Care Saturdays" by treating her natural curls to an in-shower hair mask that she's "obsessed with." Lucky for us, that mask is only $15 and available at Target, thanks to Taraji P. Henson's new hair-care line.
Berry revealed her hair-care pick through a glistening, makeup-free selfie over the weekend. "Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji," Berry wrote. "I’ve known this woman since she started in the industry, and it’s been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed."
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji . I’ve known this woman since she started in the industry, and it’s been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed. Obsessed with this line, check my stories for a few of my favorites! ♥️
Berry continued to share the love on her Stories, where she showed off a close-up product shot of the red jar, along with two other items from the line — which appear to be the Mint Condition scalp conditioner and either the Make It Rain conditioner or the Hustle & Co Co-Wash.
It's no surprise that Berry is a fan of Henson's new line of hair products; the $15 TPH Moisturizing Clay Mask already has a 5-star review on the Target site and couldn't be easier to use. You just rake the deep-conditioning treatment from mid-shaft to ends, let it sit for 10 to 20 minutes, and rinse for softer, frizz-free strands.
Henson's 18-piece Target collection, which launched earlier this year, ranges from scalp care to heat-protecting sprays, all of which cater to the full range of natural hair textures. "It was important for me to have all these products available because I know better than anyone that different styles and textures have different needs," Henson told R29 in a recent interview, adding that all of her supporters — Berry, included — are beautifully diverse. "Not all of my supporters look like me, but that's the beauty of hair — it's unique to everyone."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement