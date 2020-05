The Coronavirus Is At The Center Of New KUTWK Episodes

The remaining episodes of the season will focus on the family’s response to the global pandemic. Based in different parts of Los Angeles ( and sometimes Wyoming ), each branch of the Kardashian-Jenners is currently shuttered in their respective homes as part of California Governor Gavin Newsome’s stay-at-home order. Social distancing proves difficult for the family members who can’t seem to get used to being apart; in the trailer, matriarch Kris cries about missing her daughters and wanting to be with them again.