In Hollywood, Anna May Wong Finally Gets Her Due — But Her Real Legacy Is Even More Impressive

In 1919, Wong answered a casting call for a film called Red Lantern and got her first part as an extra. At 17, she dropped out of high school to pursue a career as an actress. Her first lead role was in 1922’s The Toll of the Sea, Chester M. Franklin’s silent take on Madame Butterfly. But far from ushering in more opportunities, Wong was repeatedly sidelined into stereotypical and caricatural roles and passed over for lead parts in favor of white actors in yellowface. Because of anti-miscegenation laws, she could not be cast opposite white male actors as a romantic lead, let alone kiss her co-star on-screen. So in 1928, she left Hollywood for Europe, where she enjoyed significantly more popularity and respect.