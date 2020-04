March 2020 presented its own set of challenges and adjustments to a new way of living ; socially distanced from our friends, family, and the world as we know it. But, for many of us, April was our first full month of hunkering down at home . At first glance, it may have looked (and felt) like more of the same — sweatsuits, wine, hand sanitizer — but, we gazed a little deeper. We studied your virtual shopping carts from the past 30 days, and the collective picture painted by the products you relied on most was definitely an indication of a sign of these times.