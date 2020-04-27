Is Ryan Murphy up to something or just an Ariana Grande stan? So much is in limbo during quarantine, especially TV shows, and production on Murphy's mysterious upcoming 10th season of American Horror Story was was delayed just as the clues started heating up. Now, fans think the creator might be tiding us over with another hint about what's to come by following Ariana Grande on Instagram. Will the singer be appearing in the new season of AHS?
Season 10 of AHS is already confirmed to star old faithfuls Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, plus Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Macaulay Culkin.
Under normal circumstances, Murphy following Grande on Instagram wouldn't be a big deal — they made Scream Queens together and she was at one point slated to star is his adaptation of The Prom musical. However, Ryan Murphy doesn't follow just anyone on Instagram. In fact, he only followed his husband, David Miller, until Sunday, when he added one more person to his coveted "following" list: Grande.
That wasn't the only Instagram hijink he was up to that day. He also posted a photo of the rubber man character from Murder House with the caption "Coming soon...," suggesting this OG character is slated to make a reappearance.
For what it's worth, Grande doesn't appear to follow the creator back. But still, following only two people on Instagram and one of them being Ariana Freaking Grande has to mean something, even if it's something expected, like an original song to go along with season 10. If not AHS, it could be to do with another unannounced project, since Murphy pretty much always has a number of pots on the burner. Pose? The Politician? A reboot of Glee? Or maybe he can direct that Hercules adaptation that everyone's begging for after Grande's Disney performance.
