Only Ariana Grande Could Pull Off A Pull Off A 6-Part Disney iPhone Performance

Quarantine has meant a lot of settling. Settling for at-home happy hours instead of being out at bars. Settling for Zoom birthday parties instead of the real IRL thing. Settling for a summer that's probably going to look a lot different than we expected. But we don't have to settle with Ariana Grande. The queen diva brought her absolute all to the Disney Family Singalong — actually, she brought all six. The singer performed all the parts of "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Disney's Hercules on Thursday night using only her iPhone, and ended up creating a studio-worthy rendition of the anthem that's literally giving me hope.
According to manager Scooter Braun, Grande "sang all the parts and melodies on her iPhone and mixed it and shot all the part on her iPhone in a day."
Watching it, though, you'd think she had this up her purple cardigan sleeves for weeks. There were harmonies, costumes, and props (one of which was from her "No Tears Left To Cry" music video).
This is not Hollywood's first attempt at making the best of a bad situation in quarantine. Saturday Night Live recently aired an episode filmed entirely by the comedians in their homes, and while it was nice to see their familiar faces, the episode itself was more a reminder of what we're missing than a treat to tide us over. Whereas Grande's performance was the whole damn thing, proving it absolutely is possible to keep music and performing alive and thriving as we wait out the global pandemic.
Plus, her performance also has people thinking about the future. Specifically, the fact that Disney now can't not cast Grande as Megara in their inevitable live-action version of Hercules.
In summation: the Grammys better add a quarantine category in 2021, and Grande's "I Won't Say I'm In Love" is the only nominee.
