Zac Efron’s Going To The High School Musical Reunion, Because We’re All In This Together

Remember when we said that the coronavirus pandemic has turned us all into tweens because we're reliving all of our favorite things from our pubescent days? Well, your inner 13-year-old has a new reason to freak out because the High School Musical gang is getting back together — and Zac Efron will be there.
This week, ABC will air a unique, at-home singalong program during which a group of talents singers will come together (virtually, of course) to perform a number of popular Disney songs. Seeing that High School Musical is such an important part of the Disney zeitgeist, the franchise's producer Kenny Ortega had to get in on the action.
Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman will be thrilling viewers with a rendition of the franchise's hit song "We're All in This Together" performed in their respective homes around the country. I'm assuming that the song's iconic choreography will also be performed — Tisdale definitely still knows it.
“Everyone we reached out to was quick," Ortega shared with Deadline. "And you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”
"To see them in their own living rooms and in their sweatpants hanging out with their families helps everyone realize there’s truth behind these words,” the director continued. “We’re all in this together in various circumstances. We need to feel that company.”
The HSM reunion isn't the only part of the singalong to look forward to. The special will also feature performances from Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, and Donny Osmond (yes, I'll be screaming "I'll Make A Man Out of You" at the top of my lungs in my living room).
The Disney Family Singalong special airs on ABC on April 16. Time to brush up on your Disney classics, friends.
