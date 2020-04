Francesca & Harry After Too Hot To Handle Has Been A Whirlwind Of Trips & Matching Tattoos

In the clip we see Francesca getting a lightning bolt inked on the side of her finger during Harry’s visit to Canada. In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Harry said the matching tattoos were a reminder of how far they have come. "We had a lot of negativity around our relationship,” he said. “On the show, every time I was with her, I was like, 'Look, let's stay positive and keep that mindset because that's what's going to get us through.' So, it's just a nice little reminder to stay positive. And stay with Francesca!"