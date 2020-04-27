Francesca & Harry After Too Hot To Handle Has Been A Whirlwind Of Trips & Matching Tattoos

While you may currently be living that Too Hot To Handle life, one couple from the Netflix reality show is living it up. And no, it’s not Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul. It’s rule-breaking duo Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, who are travelling the world and getting matching tattoos.
Peruse Francesca and Harry’s socials and you’ll see that they are very much Instagram official and still all over each other. Luckily, this time their kisses won’t cost them and everyone else loads of cash. They do seem to be going for broke with some of their honeymoon-phase destinations, however.
Francesca posted a video documenting their romance, which started in paradise and has since made stops in Mexico, Francesca’s home in Vancouver, her family’s place in Ottawa, and Harry’s home country of Australia. They have climbed mountains together, celebrated birthdays, went snorkelling, fought with wallabies, rode in hot air balloons, and taken selfies with Canadian geese. Oh, and he met her family. That’s pretty damn official.
Harry seemed to approve of the over four-minute clip, which featured lots of kisses and very few shirts. “You’re adorable chicken,” he captioned Francesca’s Insta post. But he also posted his own albeit shorter video that featured new shots of them canoodling in bed, on bikes, and on ski lifts. Seriously, these two can’t keep their hands off of each other.
In the clip we see Francesca getting a lightning bolt inked on the side of her finger during Harry’s visit to Canada. In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Harry said the matching tattoos were a reminder of how far they have come. "We had a lot of negativity around our relationship,” he said. “On the show, every time I was with her, I was like, 'Look, let's stay positive and keep that mindset because that's what's going to get us through.' So, it's just a nice little reminder to stay positive. And stay with Francesca!"
The couple are planning to move in together with help from their prize money. Francesca told Refinery29 that they are heading to LA, once the COVID-19 quarantine is over. Here’s hoping these two make it out the other side and don’t end up using their Too Hot To Handle winnings for tattoo removal.
