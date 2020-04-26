Brad Pitt Just Made All Of Dr. Fauci’s SNL Dreams Come True

Many of us have thought of an answer to the hypothetical question, who would play you if your life was made into a film or TV series? Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Dr. Anthony Fauci got his top pick. A couple of weeks ago, Fauci jokingly told CNN that, if he could choose who would impersonate him on SNL, his obvious choice would be Brad Pitt. In a surprise appearance in this week’s cold open, Brad Pitt donned a wig and his best Brooklyn accent to take on the role.
"First, I'd like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails," says Pitt as Fauci. He then sets about the never-ending task of fact-checking President Donald Trump’s statements about the coronavirus pandemic. He leads diplomatically by explaining there has been a lot of misinformation. “Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines,” he says before letting us know that he is going to explain what Trump was “trying to say.”
Advertisement
Clip by clip, Pitt’s Fauci attempts to keep a positive tone and keep clear on the facts while explaining things like how expecting a coronavirus vaccine “relatively soon” isn’t an accurate statement because, “if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon,’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.” However, even the most patient of people can’t keep explaining away blatant inaccuracies forever. Slowly losing his patience with each clip, by the time Fauci must explain why it’s not a good idea to ingest or inject bleach or disinfectant as a form of treatment — or for anything ever — Fauci is at a loss for words. “I know I shouldn’t be touching my face,” he says as he facepalms in exasperation.
Fauci digresses and pivots to addressing the rumor that Trump is going to fire him. A clip of Trump vehemently denying any intention of firing Fauci is played but based on his track record, saying he won’t doesn’t necessarily mean that he won’t. “So, yeah, I’m getting fired,” says Fauci.
It is then that Pitt breaks character. Taking off his wig and glasses, Pitt stares down the camera and delivers a message to Fauci. “Thank you for your calm and for your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the frontline,” Pitt says before delivering a modified version of the iconic SNL cold open line: “And now, live, kinda from all across America, it’s Saturday night.”
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement