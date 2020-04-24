Why Fans Are Resurfacing The Taylor Swift & Demi Lovato Feud

I’m not being dragged into celebrity feuds. I’m 34. I’m not involved in any of these dynamics. I don’t care which of them dislike each other. I’m interviewing interesting humans sharing their unique mental health journeys that may help others to learn about. Demi’s episode is 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/wBiLBI6oQJ— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 23, 2020
I know and like all of these women separately. Their inter personal histories and relationships are not my fight/business. Not all humans have to get along. Not all women have to get along. It is not as black and white as the internet decides it is. Humans are very complicated.— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 23, 2020
I recorded the podcast weeks ago.... Also. I don’t care. I doubt it’s even a real account, but even if it was, someone slagging someone else off privately isn’t a big deal. Everybody needs to get a life. We are in a pandemic.— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 24, 2020