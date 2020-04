Why Fans Are Resurfacing The Taylor Swift & Demi Lovato Feud

Lovato has come under fire for allegedly shading Gomez, who is Swift's best friend and a childhood friend to Lovato, via a secret Instagram account (it has not been confirmed that the account belongs to Lovato). She also claimed she no longer is friends with Gomez in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, leading some to believe there was drama between the two. In the past, Lovato has criticized Swift directly , seemingly slamming Swift's 2016 donation to Kesha as insincere, following Kesha’s legal battle with Dr. Luke.