Demi Lovato Buried Her Bad Blood With Taylor Swift Over One Good Song

Demi Lovato is feeling the love. After flirting with eligible Bachelor alum Mike Johnson over Twitter, Lovato is dishing out that sentiments to Taylor Swift, effectively squashing a celebrity feud that existed for a brief moment in time. It sure is nice to have a friend!
Lovato, like the rest of the world, is listening to Swift’s new album Lover, and posted her thoughts on her Instagram stories — specifically, that “Cruel Summer” is a jam. Lovato then made clear that there is no bad blood between herself and Swift, writing, “Life’s too short for women to not support other women...especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift13.” Let’s break this down. Not only is Lovato enjoying the many bops on Lover, she’s also affirming that two successful women can exist in the same industry and not be in competition with each other. She told her fans that they need to calm down.
Advertisement
The roots of their alleged beef stem from — what else? — a man. Swift’s very public disagreement with Scooter Braun’s acquisition of her masters prompted a slew of responses from other celebrities, including Lovato. She wrote, “I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did.” Braun manages Lovato among many other musicians, including Justin Bieber Kanye West.
Luckily, all’s well that ends well. Swift and Lovato are fine, and now Lovato wants Lovatics and Swifties to be fine. The world always needs more jams to dance to.
Advertisement