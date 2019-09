Taylor Swift Talks Self-Love & Says Fans Don’t Need To “Look Like A Filter”

As social media continues to shape our perception of the world around us, it also shapes our perception of ourselves. On the internet, we see (and create) altered or filtered images of people nearly every day, which leads to unrealistic expectations of what we can look like. Experts are calling this type of body dysmorphic disorder “Snapchat dysmorphia,” per CNN, and it’s having real-life effects, too. The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, which measures trends in the field, found that 72% of facial plastic surgeons saw a rise in cosmetic surgery or injectables in patients under 30. In 2017, 55% of facial plastic surgeons reported seeing patients who wanted to get work done to improve how they looked in selfies.