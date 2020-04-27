Why Fans Are Resurfacing The Taylor Swift & Demi Lovato Feud

Kaitlin Reilly
Neither Demi Lovato nor Taylor Swift would likely consider themselves in a feud. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped some fans for coming for Good Place star Jameela Jamil over accusations that she’s picking sides. 
Jamil interviewed Lovato for her podcast I Weigh, which talks to interesting women about the things they value in life.
Lovato’s specific episode discussed cancel culture, eating disorders, body image issues, and bullying. Lovato has long been outspoken about her battle with mental health issues, something she recently sang about in her new single “I Love Me.” Still, some people questioned Jamil for bringing Lovato on the podcast, calling out her recent drama with Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. 
Lovato has come under fire for allegedly shading Gomez, who is Swift's best friend and a childhood friend to Lovato, via a secret Instagram account (it has not been confirmed that the account belongs to Lovato). She also claimed she no longer is friends with Gomez in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, leading some to believe there was drama between the two. In the past, Lovato has criticised Swift directly, seemingly slamming Swift's 2016 donation to Kesha as insincere, following Kesha’s legal battle with Dr. Luke. 
Jamil hit back at the backlash to her Lovato interview. Writing on Twitter Thursday, she said, "I’m not being dragged into celebrity feuds. I’m 34. I’m not involved in any of these dynamics. I don’t care which of them dislike each other. I’m interviewing interesting humans sharing their unique mental health journeys that may help others to learn about."
In response to a fan who questioned Jamil’s friendship with Swift after the interview, she replied,  "I know and like all of these women separately. Their interpersonal histories and relationships are not my fight/business. Not all humans have to get along. Not all women have to get along. It is not as black and white as the internet decides it is. Humans are very complicated."
On Friday, a fan asked Jamil about the secret Instagram account that allegedly targeted Gomez, specifically inquiring as to why Jamil did not ask Lovato about it on the podcast.
“I recorded the podcast weeks ago.... Also. I don’t care,” replied Jamil. “I doubt it’s even a real account, but even if it was, someone slagging someone else off privately isn’t a big deal. Everybody needs to get a life. We are in a pandemic.”
Though Lovato told Harper’s Bazaar she and Gomez were no longer friends, Gomez showed her support of her one-time friend on social media after Lovato’s heartbreaking performance of “Anyone” at the Grammys. Lovato and Swift also exchanged kind tweets after Lovato praised Swift’s latest album Lover. 
Huh. It’s almost like maybe these women don’t need their fans to fight their non-existent battles for them. 
