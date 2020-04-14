Demi Lovato Says She Only Talks To One Person From Disney & It’s Not Who You Think

Demi Lovato has well and truly put her Disney days behind her, including those friendships that were formed during Sonny With A Chance and her subsequent teen music career. While in conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she confirmed the lapse of two of her most public friendships: The Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez. However, there's still one Disney pal the singer can rely on.
Lovato and The Jonas Brother, Nick Jonas especially, go way back. From Camp Rock to joint tours to her and Nick's shared record label Safehouse, there memories are almost endless, but when asked if she and the boys still talked, she apparently shook her head no.
Almost more surprising is the news that she and Selena Gomez aren't still close. Gomez recently praised Lovato's performance of "Anyone" at the Grammys on social media, but Lovato seems to have complicated feelings about the gesture.
“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt..." she began before going on to rephrase: “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”
To be fair, Gomez was similarly cagey when asked about Lovato back in 2018 regarding the singer's health crisis.
However, she and Miley Cyrus are still the best of pals. The two recently did an Instagram Live together that had old Disney fans living, and Lovato was just as enthused to be there.
“She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have," she told the outlet. "But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”
However, The Jonas Brothers have proved that it's the season of reunions, and with Disney+ taking off during quarantine, the door is wide open for the gang to reunite again. Mabe Camp Rock 3 will finally happen?
