Apparently, all that pool time took a toll on Nahla’s hair , but Nahla – who is 12 – was convinced that she could take care of her hair by herself. "No Mom! I don't want you to touch my hair!" Berry recounted her daughter telling her. But, while doing homework together, Nahla asked Berry to feel the hair on the back of her head. “All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur,” Berry told Fallon. “I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling and she’s screaming.”