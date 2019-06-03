To anyone who has ever said, "a brush is just a brush," we're here to tell you that the notion is false — especially if your hair is curly. Curls are not one-size-fits-all, and neither are the products and tools you use to care for them. In fact, you often need more than one brush in your arsenal. If you're slicking your hair into a center-parted bun, there's a brush for that. If you're styling your baby hairs with gel, there's a brush for that, too. Then there's the most important brush in a curly routine: the detangling brush.
Without the right tool, detangling can be time-consuming and painful. Not to mention, your precious curls could end up lining the bottom of your shower with too much tugging. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite brushes to use for detangling and styling curls. You won't have to worry about these brushes snapping under pressure. Bonus: You'll get great definition in addition to knot-free coils.
