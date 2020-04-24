The Netflix hits just keep coming. Last week, the streaming giant debuted one Twitter-breaking reality TV hit and a teen show that is making the most devoted of Society fans question their loyalty.
This week, Netflix is offering some new must-see content in a few very different categories. On Friday, April 24, the streamer premieres the long-hyped Chris Hemsworth action movie Extraction, which questions whether viewers want to see the Australian Marvel hunk kick butt without a cape on (sans hammer, too). Earlier this week, we got a weed-friendly cooking competition — Happy 4/20, friends! — existential cartoon Midnight Gospel, and improv comedy from Parks and Recreation standout Ben Schwartz and his Silicon Valley BFF Thomas Middleditch. The final season of Netflix telenovela The House of Flowers premiered, and Sunday, April 26, marks the return of Game of Thrones-y The Last Kingdom. And, all together, we’ve still somehow mentioned fewer than half of this week’s original Netflix debuts.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.