What It’s Like To Clean Hospitals In The Coronavirus Pandemic

"There are many workers on the frontlines whom you don’t see — who are risking their lives so that you can be safe. People you don’t see who are sanitizing your mail so you aren’t infected with coronavirus. Workers caring for others, nannies taking care of children, healthcare personnel. When you go to the hospital, someone has already come in at night and cleaned the equipment and sanitized the tables so you can be safe. We see the medical personnel there working, some are tired and sleeping wherever they can. But I think workers like cleaners who come at night and leave before anyone sees them are at the forefront of everything. We clean all the spaces that people still need to get access to even while exposing ourselves, while risking our lives, sacrificing our families and our health. We’ve been doing this when nobody is paying attention because we don't have access to things others do, such as healthcare, insurance, paid time off, and internet at home. Work from home is a luxury we cannot afford, but we are human beings with voices and families, and we are being treated as if we are invisible and disposable.