How To Help New York City & State During Coronavirus

Although there is some evidence of the curve flattening, New York City is still the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 10,000 people have been killed by the coronavirus in New York, with 671 deaths reported Monday, hospitals are critically overburdened, and unemployment is at an all-time high with gig workers particularly affected.
Meanwhile, many people are wondering how to help aside from social distancing and staying home (which you should still be doing, if you're able to!). Ahead, we’ve listed organizations in both New York City and New York state that you can support to help those who have been most affected by this virus, including healthcare workers, other essential workers, and incarcerated people.
Advertisement
Donate to nonprofits that help feed and house people
City Harvest helps feed New Yorkers in need. Citymeals on Wheels provides food to elderly people who can't leave their homes. Invisible Hands brings groceries and supplies to those in high-risk demographics. You can also donate to one of the regional food banks in New York state, or to Hunger Solutions New York, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to alleviating hunger.
For many, COVID-19 is also a housing crisis. The Habitat for Humanity Emergency Housing Response Fund helps New Yorkers with urgent housing needs. You can also donate to regional homeless shelters in New York state. Public Health Solutions helps New Yorkers apply for food stamps and health insurance.
Additionally, you can donate to community response funds by county or region: Adirondack, Central New York, Orange and Sullivan, Long Island, Northern New York, and Rockland.
Volunteer, including remotely
There are plenty of volunteer opportunities available, including virtual ones. You can help sort food and distribute it to the community, drive people to medical appointments, and more. Check out Volunteer New York!, New York Cares, and Invisible Hands. For more volunteer opportunities, visit Help Now NYC, Mutual Aid NYC, or Mutual Aid Hub.
Advertisement
Donate masks, gloves, and other PPE
Healthcare workers are facing dire shortages of PPE (personal protective equipment) such as masks, gloves, and gowns. If you have any to donate, visit PPE 2 NYC, Afya Foundation, or Mask Match.
Donate antibodies (if you’ve recovered from coronavirus)
If you've recently recovered from COVID-19, your blood could contain antibodies that fight the virus and you could help save a life. Visit Mount Sinai for more information.
Help healthcare workers
You can donate meals to hospital clinicians through Frontline Foods, or directly to staff of Elmhurst Hospital, one of the hardest-hit hospitals in the state of New York. Donate your Airbnb rental to a first responder (but please sanitize it first!). You can also donate to NYC Health + Hospitals COVID-19 relief efforts to support doctors and nurses in New York City with meals (many don't have time for lunch and dinner breaks), groceries (there's no time to grocery shop), hotel rooms (many of the staff don't want to go home and risk exposure to their families), laundry service, and scrubs.
Help domestic workers, gig workers, and small businesses
Domestic workers and gig workers such as delivery people are particularly vulnerable right now, both economically and in terms of their chances of contracting the virus. To help domestic workers, visit the National Domestic Workers Alliance Coronavirus Care Fund. You can also donate to various emergency GoFundMe initiatives, including for sex workers and street vendors. Airtable.com has put together a list of NYC small businesses where you can donate directly to help the staff.
Advertisement
Help undocumented immigrants
Despite paying taxes and contributing to our communities, undocumented immigrants will not receive benefits from the coronavirus stimulus package. To provide support for low-income immigrant families, you can donate to Make the Road New York’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund or to the New York Immigration Coalition. You can also share your stimulus check with undocumented families.
Help incarcerated people
Incarcerated people are particularly at risk for contracting the virus, and some jails are releasing people to help prevent outbreaks. Visit COVID Bail Out NYC to learn more and donate.
Advertisement