In the end, let down by Gloria and the women she considered her friends and allies, Shirley concedes the nomination and ends her campaign, releasing her delegates to McGovern. It’s a crushing moment, but Mrs America doesn’t want us to despair. “Shirley” does a phenomenal job of showing the failings of the movement, while also taking care to adequately celebrate its achievements. Yes, McGovern wins the nomination. But when he brings out his opponents — now allies — on-stage, Shirley is front and center, a Black woman at the front of a column of white men, showing the world that she can run for president. The significance of the moment is reflected on Gloria and Bella’s faces in the audience. This is clearly something they never thought they’d ever get to see. (Contrast that with the scene that immediately follows: Phyllis Schlafly giving expired canned goods to her Black housekeeper in what she believes is a magnanimous gesture.)

