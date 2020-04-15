Meanwhile in Illinois, Phyllis is garnering support for her newfound cause. After receiving a call from a woman in Oklahoma requesting her mailing list so that she can spread the anti-ERA message across the country, she realizes that if she wants to lead this fight, she needs to get a move on. The first step? Stopping the Illinois legislature from ratifying the amendment. In typical Phyllis fashion, she hijacks her poor sister-in-law’s (Jean Tripplehorn) Bible study group to spread the anti-ERA gospel to the women in her community. Among them, Melanie Lynsky’s Rosemary Thomson, who provides a hilarious foil to Phyllis as they compete for Type A personality of the year. Eventually, Phyllis gets booked on the Phil Donahue Show, which finally gives her the platform she needs to launch herself as a national player in this debate.

