Selena Gomez Shares Big News About Her New Beauty Brand

Since confirming the upcoming launch of her new beauty brand, Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez has teased her fans with small glimpses of her makeup collection, which is set to launch in Sephora this year. So far, we know there's probably a red lipstick in the mix, and Gomez has given us a peek into her creative process, but not much else beyond those initial hints. But now, in conversation with Amy Schumer for Interview Magazine, Gomez is spilling more details about the upcoming launch.
In the latest issue, Gomez revealed that fans could expect a wide range of complexion products from her new line. "I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer," she says. "It's all very clean and easy."
When asked about her relationship with makeup, Gomez says that she hopes her line helps her fans to feel beautiful, versus just looking the part. "People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure," Gomez tells Schumer before revealing that she will be using non-models in the campaigns to promote the brand.
After confirming the details of Rare Beauty's foundation range, Schumer made a simple request: clump-free mascara. "Okay, but can you make a mascara that doesn't clump?" she says, which Gomez replied, "Yes, I'll be sure to."
Gomez and Rare Beauty have yet to share any additional information on the foundation range, including images of the shade selection, but if the details from her latest interview indicate anything, Gomez's fans have a lot to look forward with the launch.
