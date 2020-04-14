Selena Gomez Shares Big News About Her New Beauty Brand

In the latest issue, Gomez revealed that fans could expect a wide range of complexion products from her new line. "I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer," she says. "It's all very clean and easy."



When asked about her relationship with makeup, Gomez says that she hopes her line helps her fans to feel beautiful, versus just looking the part. "People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure," Gomez tells Schumer before revealing that she will be using non-models in the campaigns to promote the brand.