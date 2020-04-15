Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is here, and it sounds like it's going to be a doozy. After a couple of seasons that most fans found disappointing, things are looking up. And to tease the drama, we have the RHOBH season 10 taglines, which include references to pregnancies, secrets, and happy endings. Yes, that kind of happy ending.
Thanks to news that leaked long before the season premiere, we know that a lot of the drama this year is going to be centered around Denise Richards. There have been rumors that she and former Housewife Brandi Glanville hooked up, which Denise denies. Brandi, meanwhile, posted a tweet that made it seem she's not allowed to comment on anything just. The Daily Mail reported that when Denise was confronted about the rumor on the show, she "basically walked away" from filming. In the trailer for RHOBH season 10, Lisa Rinna asks Denise about sending cease and desist letters.
Obviously, we know to expect something with Denise — with much of it happening late in the season — but that's about it. But, when it comes to the other women, where might this season be headed?
Kyle Richards' 2020 Tagline: "Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyone’s closet."
Well, this one doesn't really help us figure out what to expect from Kyle Richards, does it? The most logical conclusion is that she's talking about Denise. This could be because Kyle isn't at the center of the drama like she was last year during her feud with Lisa Vanderpump. On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lisa Rinna said that Kyle is the biggest peacemaker of the cast this season.
Lisa Rinna's 2020 Tagline: "The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching."
Lisa likes to dance. That's about all we can gather from her tagline. But, she is on a campaign to get her tagline changed to a different one. On her Instagram stories, Lisa posted a "petition to change by dumbass tagline" and suggested a new one: "When people ask my sign, I say dollar." She says it's already been recorded for Bravo, but that the other one was picked instead. The dollar sign one is admittedly much better, and Lisa says that it fits because the cast all see an astrologer together. Don't worry, a Change.org petition has been made.
Dorit Kemsley's 2020 Tagline: "I won’t settle for anything less than everything."
Dorit Kemsley's season 10 tagline is pretty similar to the one she had in season 8: "I believe in an excess of everything… except moderation." It doesn't tell us much, other that we'll probably continue to see her flaunt her wealth and balance her family and fashion design career.
Garcelle Beauvais' 2020 Tagline: "Life is an audition and, honey, I am getting that part."
Garcelle Beauvais is the new Housewife this season, and her tagline shows she's coming in with confidence. It also points out that she's an actor, in case anyone didn't know.
Teddi Mellencamp's 2020 Tagline: "You never know what to expect when I’m expecting."
Considering the amount of Housewives who have filmed the show pregnant over the years, it's surprising no one has used this tagline before — it's actually pretty clever. Clearly, it's about Teddi being pregnant, but it also hints that she's going to do something surprising. According to what Lisa said on WWHL, Teddi is the cast member who spills the most shocking tea this season.
Erika Girardi's 2020 Tagline: "Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey."
Erika Girardi's tagline references her return to her theater roots. In January, she took the Broadway stage as Roxie Hart in Chicago.
Denise Richards' 2020 Tagline: "My life may not be a fairy tale, but I’ll always get a happy ending."
Given what we know about the upcoming season and Denise, this tagline is strange. The part about her life not always being a fairytale could be about the issues she runs into with the other women and the effect the drama could have on her marriage. But the "happy ending" part is clearly referencing her talking about, um, special massages last season. That seems a little lighthearted considering the vibe of the trailer, but we'll have to see what happens. Obviously, Denise is the one to watch this year.
