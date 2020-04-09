Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this: the debut of Kelly Clarkson Home. (Sorry, had to.) The singer-songwriter's French Country style collection of over 500 furniture to decor pieces launched today on Wayfair with a charitable bang — announcing that 25% of all proceeds from purchases of her new line will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts through April 17.
The two-part, Wayfair-exclusive collection (with an additional 1,500 styles to be released later this year) is filled with a comfy-chic lineup of living, dining, bedroom, and office essentials that Clarkson describes as, "elegant yet accessible furnishings that allow everyone to make their house a home and a reflection of who they are." What exactly does that look like? Think farmhouse meets bohemian pieces like tasseled cotton bedding, rustic dining sets, brushed-metal bar carts, wooden-beaded light fixtures, and pink-velvet tufted sofas.
"Home has always been an incredibly special place for me; it’s my sanctuary where I unwind and spend quality time with family and now, more than ever, we are all looking to find peace and comfort in our homes with our loved ones,” she shared in the launch's press release. Ahead, scroll through our favorites from Clarkson's charmingly homey, feel-good collection — we could use a moment like this right about now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
