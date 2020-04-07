View this post on Instagram
With everything going on at the moment, No Borders wants to find a more intimate and personal way to shed light on the various ways in which people all around the world are being affected by the lockdowns and the virus. Hence, we’ve created #NBglobaldiaries . In the coming weeks, NB will be sharing global stories, to get a glimpse into the lives of those under lockdown, as a way of truly understanding the seriousness of our current situation. In times like these, we need to remember to have empathy and stay informed - the best way to do this is to share personal experiences, grasping the diverse ways in which this virus is affecting our communities, including those that don’t have the luxury of being or staying home. Our aim is to depict the reality of the situation through these personalized stories, as a way of showing how everyone is affected differently, regardless of the fact that we’re all in this together. We hope these stories will bring us all closer together, while still challenging current mainstream narratives. Stay tuned for #NBglobaldiaries , including people within various fields such as art, health, academia, fashion, music & more✨Also feel free to DM us your stories and we'd love to share them💛 Image source unknown.
