The Roommate Is On Netflix & There’s One Reason To Watch: Leighton Meester

Enter Rebecca, a Beverly Hills native with a cherry red car and a sad, artistic streak who happens to be Sarah’s roommate. But as they grow closer, Rebecca gets increasingly jealous of anyone in Sarah’s orbit, and soon enough, things turn violent. What starts with simple threats escalates into Rebecca cornering Sarah’s friend Tracy in the shower, throwing her to the floor and ripping her belly button ring out as a warning to stay away. When Sarah suggests she might move out of the dorm into her designer friend Irene’s spare downtown L.A. room, Rebecca throws their kitten Cuddles in the dryer (yes, this movie fucks with cats ). When a professor (Billy Zane) comes on to Sarah, Rebecca slinks into his office and seduces him, only to record herself describing the encounter as a sexual assault to have him fired.