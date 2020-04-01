Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Are Reportedly Pregnant With Second Child

Here’s some sweet news to brighten up your day: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are reportedly expecting their second child together.
News broke that the married couple would be welcoming another baby into the fold after The Daily Mail shared images of Meester and Brody taking a stroll around their Los Angeles neighborhood with their daughter, Arlo. It was the first time that the actress had been pictured in months, and it looks like she may have been laying low for a very an important reason.
Meester and Brody have been known to keep their personal lives low-key since they got together. The couple met in 2011 on the the set of their film The Oranges but didn't tell anyone when they got engaged in 2013, and they quietly exchanged vows a year later. Arlo was born in 2015.
The new addition is exciting for the couple, who have spoken about their love of parenting in the past. Brody once joked about wanting a house full of kids. "I say twelve," he told fans during a 2014 "Ask Me Anything" Reddit segment.
As for Meester, the concept of motherhood plays out in both her personal and professional lives; she currently stars as supportive mother Angie D'Amato on the ABC family sitcom Single Parents, a show about single parents who form a loving community to raise their young children. As a mother herself, Meester connected with the character because of the impact that parenting Arlo had on her life.
"Having a kid, having a family, is the most important thing to me," she told Elle Canada candidly in 2019. "It puts things in perspective for me; what used to be important to me is very different now...it just puts things in a different light."
Refinery29 has reached out to the couple for comment.
