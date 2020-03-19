Spring is finally here, but instead of spending your free time living your best life out in fresh air, you're probably cooped up indoors — at least, you should be, given the circumstances. Please go inside, people.
Netflix knows our pain and is here to save the day with a brand new slate of content to keep you entertained in these trying times. Yes, we may be practicing social distancing in our respective abodes, but that doesn't mean that we have to watch the same things over and over. Next month, the streaming giant is coming through with titles for every and any energy that you might find yourself in. Feeling competitive? Live vicariously through the
catfish strategic players of The Circle France. Feeling lonely at home? Get to know the new faces moving into Japan's Terrace House in part three of the current season. There's literally something for mood.
It may not the same as going outside and enjoying this gorgeous leather-jacket weather, but all things considered, a new crop of binge-worthy content is definitely something to get excited about. Ahead, all the new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix. Hope you've got some good snacks.