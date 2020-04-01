It’s Official: Rihanna Is Launching Fenty Skin Care

Just when you think Rihanna is doing it all — a rumored upcoming album, Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty House — she proves that she is nowhere near hitting the bottom of her to-do list. Case in point: Today, the star announced that she will indeed be launching Fenty skin-care — and sooner than we all expected.
After nearly three years of building her successful makeup brand, which has become a benchmark for inclusivity in the industry, Rihanna is ready to extend her empire. In the May 2020 issue of British Vogue, she confirmed that a skin-care line is on the way — and it will set a new standard in the category. "Skin care, it's the truth. It either works, or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide," Rihanna told the publication.
The news doesn't come as a surprise to fans, who first noticed she filed a trademark for "Fenty Skin" last spring. The filing covered skin care, body care, personal care products, and accessories like kits and tools. Before that, in 2017, one Twitter user spotted a skin-care filing under "House of Fenty," but nothing ever came of it.
Stepping into the global skin-care business is a smart move for the mogul, considering the category is projected to grow to $180 billion by 2024, according to Forbes. (It's also what ultimately sent Kylie Jenner into the billionaires club.) But no matter the industry, we know that anything RiRi touches turns to gold, so this will surely be a hit.
Advertisement