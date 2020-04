It’s Official: Rihanna Is Launching Fenty Skin Care

After nearly three years of building her successful makeup brand , which has become a benchmark for inclusivity in the industry, Rihanna is ready to extend her empire. In the May 2020 issue of British Vogue , she confirmed that a skin-care line is on the way — and it will set a new standard in the category. "Skin care, it's the truth. It either works, or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide," Rihanna told the publication.