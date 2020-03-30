8 Sample Sales You Can Shop From Your Sofa

It might not feel like it from the couch, but spring has, in fact, officially arrived. And while enjoying the corresponding weather isn’t exactly in the cards, there is one thing about the beginning of the season that we can take advantage of from inside: sample sales.
Anyone who’s ever shopped at a New York City or Los Angeles sample sale will tell you that they’re not for the faint of heart. Similar to department store-goers on Christmas Eve or people who wait in line at Best Buy on Black Friday, sample sales shoppers are in it to win it, and they’ll hardly let the fact that you had your eye on something first stop them from snatching it right out from under your nose. After all, when the sign outside says “80% off,” what do you expect?
Online sample sales, however, don’t share those same aggressive tactics. Of course, shoppers are still relentless. Those who tried to shop the Aries sample sale on Saturday — one that caused the London-based streetwear brand’s entire site to shut down due to an overwhelming number of visitors — can attest to that. But for the most part, shopping a sample sale online is much less intense. And because most stores are closed for the foreseeable future, many are making their annual sample sales digital.
Right now, luxury brands across the board, including Tibi, Rachel Comey, and Sies Marjan are offering their best discounts of the year — all of which you can shop from the comfort of your sofa. And to make nabbing a deal easier than ever before, we went ahead and rounded the best ones up in the slideshow ahead.
