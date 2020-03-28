Jodie Turner-Smith Slams Paparazzi For Staking Out Her Home & Spreading Rumors

One of the downsides of fame includes dealing with invasive paparazzi and the loss of privacy. Jodie Turner-Smith is definitely no stranger to that. Turner-Smith and her husband, Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson, have been both preparing for their baby girl, set to arrive any day now. Us Weekly reported that the couple were married and expecting their first child together back in December and Turner-Smith announced the couple were having a girl in early March.
Turner-Smith slammed the paparazzi on Twitter on Friday for recent photos of a new car being delivered to her home and expressed relief that she could “take comfort in knowing that they won’t be able to sell our private moments for their profit for too much longer.”
She went on to debunk a rumor that a new car that was delivered to their home (and spotted by the paps) was a gift, writing, “thank you, said blogs, for elucidating your ideas about what you think a woman can do for herself in 2020.” The shade continued as she said she hoped for something “more glittery” for her push gift.
1- i hate that the paparazzi know where we are living at the moment but i take comfort in knowing that they won’t be able to sell our private moments for their profit for too much longer...— Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) March 27, 2020
2- my husband did not buy me a car. but thank you, said blogs, for elucidating your ideas about what you think a woman can do for herself in 2020. that said, i am hoping for a push gift that’s much more glittery 💅🏿— Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) March 27, 2020
Jackson, who is starring in the Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere, also talked about how Turner-Smith was feeling about giving birth amid the coronavirus outbreak on Good Morning America, saying that while her and the baby are okay, the couple was taking it day by day to ensure mother and baby were both healthy.
A California state law passed in 2013 forbids the paparazzi from photographing celebrity children, which will give Turner-Smith and Jackson ample time away from the public eye to settle into parenting duties. Requests for privacy, especially going into parenthood, are not unusual, as celebrities like Jason Momoa have all worked to keep their children out of the public eye. Khloé Kardashian pleaded with the paparazzi to provide her family with the space and privacy needed, especially during a vulnerable time like pregnancy.
