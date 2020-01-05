Jodie Turner-Smith’s Teen Crush Was Joshua Jackson, Of Course

Most of us aren’t lucky enough to date our teen crushes, or Jonathan Taylor Thomas would have had a lot of girlfriends. But if you’re Jodie Turner-Smith, you not only get to make out with your teen crush, you get to maybe marry him, too.
“It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek! I was a very young teenager,” Turner-Smith revealed to W magazine, when asked about her first crush. Pacey, of course, was played by Joshua Jackson on the beloved WB series, which ran from 1998 through 2003.
Turner-Smith, who is now 33, would have been in her early teens when she began pining away for Jackson. While the two have kept their romance low-key, she did recently post a photo of herself with Jackson and you feel their love jumping out of the image.
The couple were reportedly married in November, according to People, after making their first red carpet appearance together in November 2019. Turner-Smith and Jackson are also expecting their first child.
Turner-Smith stars in Queen and Slim, alongside Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), which is in theaters now and was written by Lena Waithe. It’s her big screen debut, and after being heralded as a breakout star by The New York Times, it’s clear we’re going to see a lot more of her in the future.
