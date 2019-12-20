Queen & Slim‘s Jodie-Turner Smith Reportedly Married & Expecting With Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith became a household name in 2019, breaking into mainstream Hollywood as the Bonnie to Daniel Kaluuya’s Clyde in the heartbreaking film Queen & Slim. In the romantic drama, Turner-Smith and Kaluuya go from strangers to star-crossed lovers after a first date turned fatal leads them on a journey across the country.
The Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas collaboration is beautiful but absolutely devastating, and thankfully a far departure from Turner-Smith’s real-life happy ending with fellow actor Joshua Jackson.
Jackson is a Hollywood favorite; his role as Pacey in the classic teen drama Dawson’s Creek earned him a permanent spot in the hearts of many. Fans of the actor were thrilled to see him by Turner-Smith’s side at the November Queen & Slim premiere. The duo, who reportedly met in 2018 at Usher’s 40th birthday party, were all smiles on the red carpet, with Jackson beaming from ear to ear as his leading lady stood in the spotlight.
Jackson and Turner-Smith now have yet another thing to smile about: the lovers are reported married and expecting a child, according to Us Weekly. Refinery29 reached out to reps for both to confirm, but they have not yet responded.
His appearance as Turner-Smith's plus one at the Queen & Slim premiere may have marked their official red carpet debut, but the couple wasn’t exactly keeping their relationship on the low before. Despite being very private, Turner-Smith and Jackson have frequently featured on each other's social media pages. "Two people who only fancy each other a little bit," captioned the British actress on a dreamy shot of the two of them from August.
It is Jackson's first high-profile relationship since ending things with Diane Kruger in 2016; the couple dated for 10 years before calling it quits.
It's unlikely that the spouses will talk openly about their relationship and the latest addition to their growing family, but that's totally fine by me. I'm more than happy to just cheer them on from the sidelines.
