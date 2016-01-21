Attention Dawson's Creek fans: Pacey Witter is ready to go back to Capeside — but there's a catch.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Joshua Jackson, who played Witter on Dawson's Creek, talked about the possibility of a reunion show. And why not? Everyone else — from Gilmore Girls to Friends — is having a reunion.
The good news is that he's totally into the idea. But there's one problem. It's not a real reunion without Jen Lindley, is it?
"People always forget that Michelle Williams’ Jen character was killed off, so they really need to figure out a way around that," Jackson explained.
The good news is that Jackson has already come up with several Dawson's Creek theories to include her in the reunion special.
"I guess she could come back as a ghost, or they could do it like Dallas did and have someone wake up and find her alive in the shower 20 years later," Jackson said. "That could work!"
Last year, Pacey's one true love, Joey (also known as Katie Holmes), said that she doesn't see a Dawson's Creek reunion in the near future. Holmes said, "I’m not sure a reunion would be as fulfilling as what we all want it to be."
With any luck, we'll have a special called Dawson's Creek: The Anti-Reunion that features the ghost of Jen Lindley, a breakup/makeup Joey-Pacey story, and Dawson having lunch with his old pal, Steven Spielberg.
