Katie Holmes Doubts There Will Ever Be A Dawson's Creek Reunion

Bad news Dawson's Creek fans: Joey Potter never plans to return to Capeside.
In a new interview for Ocean Drive magazine's December issue, Katie Holmes talked about her career and the tabloids. But she also talked about a possible Dawson's Creek reunion, or more accurately, shot down any hopes of there ever being one.
“[Dawson’s Creek] was such a special time in all of our lives [but] some things are better when it stays the way it was," Holmes told Ocean Drive. "I would love to get together with everybody, [but] I’m not sure a reunion would be as fulfilling as what we all want it to be."
Not as fulfilling for whom? Sure, Michelle Williams wouldn't make an appearance (RIP Jen Lindley), but that doesn't mean that Dawson's Creek fans don't want a reunion. Especially when every other '80s and '90s TV show has had a reboot – we're looking at you Full House and Gilmore Girls.
Holmes added, "I’m game for anything. I don’t really regret anything that I’ve done. I’ve learned from everything, and everything sort of leads you to the next place. I just keep going.”
So there you have it, folks. We'll never know if Joey and Pacey got married, or how Dawson's meeting with Spielberg went. When Joey climbed out of that window for the last time, she also climbed out of our lives, forever.
