Madewell & Crocs Just Released The Perfect Work From Home Shoe

It’s safe to say that we’ve exhausted many of our work from home outfits in the first two weeks of quarantine. By now, our sweatpants, yoga pants, and matching sweat suits have been worn with just about every hoodie, old band tee, and sweater. That is, if you’re not outfit repeating which we’ve definitely done. No shame. If quarantine is going to go on for much longer – which, face it, we don’t know when this is ending – we’re going to need to mix it up a little and add something fun to our wardrobe.
When it comes to fashion trends, Crocs inspire some pretty extreme feelings, be it positive or negative, but the Madewell x Crocs collaboration might have you doing a double-take. It looks like while we aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, neither is this shoe style. If celebrities like Billie Eilish, BTS, and Ariana Grande can wear Crocs, why can’t we add them into our at-home outfit mix during quarantine? Well, we can. And, after seeing the new tie-dye print collab, we just might.
On Tuesday, Madewell introduced the news of their new tie-dye crocs on Instagram along with the captions, "who doesn't want some comfort and joy right now?" The new pastel-colored shoe is available on the Madewell site in a variety of sizes that are already selling out quickly.
For big fans of Madewell’s casual, laid-back, “makes me want to get a house in Laurel Canyon” vibe, this shoe is probably a WFH dream come true. But, if tie-dye isn’t your thing, Madewell also put out some more neutral and pastel colors to pair with your quarantine outfits. They’re perfect for that new place to eat, also known as the sofa, that you’ve been meaning to try. Who knows, you could even show them off – from a safe distance, mind you – on a socially distanced walk.
If you want to snag yourself a pair, you will have to wait a little longer to get them. According to Madewell’s website, their earliest estimated ship date is April 6.
