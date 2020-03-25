Madewell & Crocs Just Released The Perfect Work From Home Shoe

When it comes to fashion trends, Crocs inspire some pretty extreme feelings, be it positive or negative, but the Madewell x Crocs collaboration might have you doing a double-take. It looks like while we aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, neither is this shoe style. If celebrities like Billie Eilish, BTS, and Ariana Grande can wear Crocs, why can’t we add them into our at-home outfit mix during quarantine? Well, we can. And, after seeing the new tie-dye print collab, we just might.