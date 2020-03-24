Love Is Blind, The Circle & More Netflix Hits Have Been Renewed For Season 2

Netflix just gave us the good news we need during these neverending days of quarantine: Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Rhythm + Flow have all been renewed for second seasons on the platform. All three realities series were runaway successes, but perhaps none captivated the world as much as Love Is Blind. As a now eerily-prescient Saturday Night Live sketch documented, finding love inside isolated pods separated by a wall couldn't be more apt for these weird, self-isolated times.
For both Love Is Blind and The Circle, we're getting not just second but also third seasons, with casting for both currently underway. The Circle, a reality show in which contestants can only communicate digitally (sound familiar?) and have the option to catfish other contestants, even has a website you can go to if you'd like to submit yourself for the challenge. As for Love Is Blind, the dating show has picked up and moved from Atlanta to Chicago where they'll next see if a group of singles can make it down out that aisle after meeting and getting engaged without ever seeing each other. Vanessa and Nick Lachey will also be there — obviously.
As for Rhythm + Flow, a music competition series in search of the next big hip-hop act, all three of the original judges — Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris — will be returning, and auditions are now open.
“It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials, said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion.”
Even though there's some time between now and when we'll get these next installments, it's somewhat comforting to know that despite the recent TV and movie shutdowns, there will one day come a time when fresh stories are back on our screens — and maybe we'll even be able to sit within six feet of a friend and watch them together.
