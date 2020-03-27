Somehow Marty, with help from politician Charlie Wilkes (Darren Goldstein), was able to talk the state into letting him foster Zeke until Mason was back on his feet. But when Marty went to Mason's house the preacher had a change of heart. He decided that he couldn't let Marty take Wendy back because he would only corrupt her more. The altercation ended with Marty shooting Mason to save Wendy. The moment changed Marty, who so rarely shows his emotions. Since then, he can't seem to get out of his feelings, which might end up being his downfall.