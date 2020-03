The March for Our Lives movement, with its highly visible leaders like David Hogg and Emma González , has helped bring the movement against gun violence to the forefront of the media, and resulted in the passing of over 50 gun safety laws in the U.S. But for many youth activists of color, it was also a sobering reminder of how unequally resources are distributed in movements. While the March for Our Lives leaders worked hard to build an intersectional movement, the fact that their origins are in a predominantly white, affluent community was a big factor in all the media attention. And while Black and brown youth have been at the forefront of the anti-gun violence movement for years, they have received disproportionate backlash from law enforcement lobbies and politicians compared to the Parkland students.