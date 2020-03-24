But the new generation of activists, many of them Black and brown youth, is fighting on, sustaining long-term change while often also facing gun violence on a daily basis. These young people have pioneered a resourceful blend of social media and grassroots tactics, mobilizing entire communities around voter turnout, legislative actions, and protest. They have expanded the conversation about gun violence beyond mass shootings and school shootings, and have forced the public to reckon with the fact that Black and brown and lower-income communities disproportionately suffer from gun violence. And now, in many cases, they are taking the torch from the March for Our Lives founders and helping the movement evolve every day.