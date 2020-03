Miley Cyrus & Her Streaming Talk Show Are Here To Calm Your Coronavirus Anxieties

At the end of her latest episode with Hailey Bieber and Trixie Mattel, Cyrus announced some of next week’s guests, including A-lister Reese Witherspoon, her sister Noah Cyrus, and fellow Disney Channel alums Hilary Duff and Emily Osment. Could a Hannah Montana reunion moment between on-screen BFFs Cyrus and Osment be on the agenda? In past episodes, Cyrus has talked about friendship with guests like Demi Lovato and hashed out emotions about the pandemic with Rita Ora , and we can expect content like this in her upcoming episodes.