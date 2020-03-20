Watching Netflix has become our national pastime in this era of COVID-19 and social distancing. After all, you may not be able to throw an actual party right now — but you can certainly enjoy a Netflix party (if you have the Chrome plug-in).
The streaming service is doing its part in keeping bored subscribers entertained with a brand-new flood of content this week. Two series — which premiere on Friday, March 20 — stand as tentpoles of the deluge: bonkers docuseries Tiger King and period piece miniseries Self Made, which is inspired by the life of historical hair mogul Madam C.J. Walker.
But there’s much more to the Netflix week than those two shows. There is also an easy to love (and binge) queer comedy, a new YA fantasy series, and a fresh spin on Altered Carbon. There is also a shocking amount of sports content out there for everyone mourning the loss of college basketball tournament March Madness.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.