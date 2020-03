Millennials Are Being Hospitalized For Coronavirus More Than You Think

But while yes, millennials should be concerned about practicing social distancing so they don’t spread the virus to more vulnerable members of the population, they are also more susceptible to getting severely ill than they may realize. “Young people should take coronavirus seriously,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease scientist, told CNN . The new CDC report says that nine people between ages 20 and 64 died in the U.S. from virus, though it doesn’t include information about whether patients had underlying risk factors, like chronic illness or compromised immune systems , so it’s impossible to know whether the younger people who were hospitalized with the virus were more susceptible than others. Even still, millennials should be taking every precaution they can right now.