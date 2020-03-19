So No One Told You Life Was Gonna Be This Way: Friends Reunion Officially Postponed

The Friends reunion, which was slated to be filmed this week, has been pushed until “at least” May, according to sources for Variety. The unscripted program was set to be filmed on the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., and feature the original cast of Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).

