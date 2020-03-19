Should You Feel Good About Mae & George After The Feel Good Finale?

George does do a lot in “Episode 6” to suggest she may be better for Mae than we are originally led to believe. While George spends much of the series hiding Mae from her loved ones, she opens up in the finale. The crescendo of this growth arrives when Mae shows up to George’s flat after a bender with a Narcotics Anonymous acquaintance (Tom Andrews). Mae, recognizing she is in the middle of a mental health crisis, has already asked her parents for a ticket home to Canada. George doesn’t know any of this information and has invited Mae over for a post-breakup coffee. In the middle of George’s huge declaration of love, her posh mother (Pippa Haywood) abruptly comes crashing out of the kitchen closet (“There’s something funny about people being in closets anyway,” Martin laughed). George obviously put her in there as a grand romantic gesture for Mae.

